Having recyclable materials processed locally in Rome and Floyd County will have to wait a little longer.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord told the city-county Solid Waste Commission on Friday the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center is at least 30 days away from reopening.
It has been just over a month since the facility on Lavender Drive closed because of the threat of COVID-19 contamination through collections. The center normally had as many as 30 inmate laborers a day from the Floyd County Prison and there was concern they could potentially get infected and take the virus back to the prison.
“We’ve had discussions in the last week about how we can reopen the recycling center. But we’ve got to meet the governor’s guidelines, the president’s guidelines and the Department of Corrections’ guidelines,” McCord said. “I expect to be at least another month before we can go through all of that and move forward with reopening.”
McCord said he knows that they have been extremely fortunate with not having an outbreak of the new coronavirus at the Floyd County Prison.
While recycling is currently not accepted at the center, officials with the county solid waste department have worked out a way to provide an option for downtown businesses as Gov. Brian Kemp has paved the way for more businesses to reopen.
County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said Republic Services will be delivering a cardboard compactor to the loading area of the Forum River Center on the backside of Broad Street in the coming days for downtown merchants to utilize.
Skeen said they received approval to put the machine there and connect the power. Republic will collect the cardboard and deliver it to Paper Recovery of Georgia for processing.
Residents can still drop off cardboard and paper that is not commingled or contaminated for recycling at the remote waste collection sites around the county.
In other action, the joint Solid Waste Commission approved a change order for the closure of the construction and demolition site at the Walker Mountain Landfill, as well as the staff recommendation that Atlantic Coast Consulting, Inc., prepare all documentation and permits with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to complete the closure of the site.
Both items will go before the full city and county commissions for final approval.
The work will be done T&K Construction, which is currently handling the landfill’s Phase 8 cell project, for an additional $499,000, bringing the total cost of their work to approximately $7.3 million.