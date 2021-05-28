County officials are beginning to take major steps in a multi-agency project with Georgia Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern to create an alternate exit for residents on Hall Road.
The road, located in Silver Creek, is off Old Rockmart Road and sits between Spur 101 and Reeceburg Road.
Norfolk Southern has two train tracks that sit right at the entrance of the road and it is a common place where trains sometimes pull over to let another train to pass.
“When they do that, it winds up blocking that Hall Road entrance and exit,” Public Works Director Michael Skeen said.
It usually blocks the road for 15 to 20 minutes, but occasionally, the trains could sit there for hours.
“Train engineers have restrictions on how long they can drive and once every now and then, they have to do a shift change and that can take two to three hours,” Skeen said.
In that period, residents on Hall Road can’t get home, leave their home or in worst case scenarios, emergency vehicles can’t get to the residents.
While it only happens a few times a year, the county has been working with GDOT and Norfolk Southern for the past few years to try and create an access point from an abandoned waterline right-of-way on Hall Road that connects back to Reeceburg Road.
“We could build a road on that right of way, but one of the issues is there’s a resident on Hall road whose house is on the old abandoned waterline,” Skeen said.
On Tuesday, Floyd County commissioners approved the $150,000 purchase of the woman’s home at 43 Hall Road.
The next steps would be to demo the house so that they can connect Hall Road back to Reeceburg Road and residents won’t have to drive across the railroad tracks at all.
GDOT, who’s helming the project, now has to work on the wetland areas between Hall Road and Reeceburg Road and do some mitigation work.
County Manager Jamie McCord said they hope to see some traction on the project in the next year in the form of design plans but believes actual construction won’t start until late 2022.
He’s unsure how much it would cost right now, but believes it should be in the $260,000 to $400,000 range.
The cost will come from a combination of unused Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funds and some federal safety grants.