For Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord, one of the main goals this year is to start the 2017 SPLOST funded Agriculture Center project.
The ag center project was approved by voters in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package for $8 million, but it hasn't been able to gain traction until this year. In the 2022 budget, Floyd County Commissioners included $500,000 toward the project.
"The primary goal right now is location and I've been doing this with economic development for the last several years. It got delayed a bit because of covid, but we have three locations under consideration," McCord said.
The county also hasn't issued any SPLOST bonds for this project, but they're waiting on the cashflow to come through.
"So as the money comes in, we do the projects and the first allocation for the ag center approved by the commissioners was in April 2022... we probably would be a little bit ahead if it hadn't been for covid, but we're really right on time," McCord said.
The county manager expects to have a location set in the coming weeks or months.
Over the last few months, McCord and County Clerk Erin Elrod have visited agriculture centers in other counties, including Coweta County, Jackson County, Carroll County. The last one McCord plans to visit is in Hall County.
"The common denominator in these things is there's no two alike. Everybody's got their own little spin on it, whether its equine or more for the career academies and schools," he said. "They're also kind of the community center for large events."
While McCord didn't say exactly where the county is looking, they do want the ag center to be centrally located in city and county.
The county has also been working with University of Georgia officials through their agriculture and 4-H extension office on ideas for the center.
Once the location is decided, they'll begin the design stages of the project. At this point, the center will serve as a more general ag center space, but the facility will have the potential to "evolve with time."
"We definitely want there to be a large event space and a small amphitheater. We also really want to work with both of the college and career academies," McCord said.
They also want to have rigs set up at the ag center for any livestock shows that come through.
Once the location is decided and they finish the design, McCord expects construction to begin in 2023.