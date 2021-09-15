With the Broadband Community Ready ordinance in place, Floyd County is ready to work with and assist any broadband providers who wish to expand service locally.
"Broadband Ready allows us to have a process in place for any broadband providers or projects that come through our area," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "It gives us a single point of contact, clarifies the permit process, defines any fees if necessary... we were already doing this, but now it's formalized."
Floyd County Commissioners passed the Broadband Community Ready Ordinance at their meeting Tuesday night.
For now, the county wants to focus on the unserved areas in Floyd County, rather than the underserved.
"We first want people with no options to have options," McCord said.
According to a map provided by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, about 9% of Floyd County doesn’t have broadband internet.
COVID-19 has proven internet is a utility more than a luxury, especially for students, McCord said.
While many of these areas may not have any homes or businesses, there are still a handful of Floyd residents who don’t have internet access, including the Chubbtown community in Cave Spring, as well as some homes on Texas Valley Road.
McCord met with members of the Chubbtown community last week to discuss broadband access.
"They're very interested in our options for broadband and we know broadband is an approved use of the American Rescue Plan Act funds," McCord said during caucus Tuesday.
Floyd County will receive $19.1 million ARPA funds to use until 2024.
When it comes guidelines for that funding, there are three things local governments can spend money on without going through hoops: water, sewer and broadband projects.
County officials have looked at broadband grants, but the community is less likely to be awarded a grant since 91% of the county does have internet, as opposed to neighboring counties with larger unserved populations.
While the county itself won't be providing broadband internet, they would be able to work as a partner with providers that come into the area. Using ARPA funds, they could build infrastructure to accommodate broadband expansion. The internet provider would then be the owner of that infrastructure.
After becoming a Broadband Band Ready community, Floyd County will be put on a list with other communities and local governments that "aren't obstacles" for broadband providers.
"We're going to start evaluating providers and hopefully they'll come to the table as partners where we can help assist them getting infrastructure into unserved areas," McCord said.