Floyd County officials are working on an ordinance to make expanding broadband internet in rural areas a smoother process.
Special Projects Manager Bruce Ivey said the county attorney's office is working on a Broadband Ready Community ordinance for the Floyd County Commission.
Under the ordinance, the county would become more of a partner than an obstacle for broadband providers to install infrastructure and expand internet access in the area. Commissioners would hold a first reading and second reading before adopting the ordinance.
"It's basically a process ordinance in place that shows we support any broadband projects," County Manager Jamie McCord said at the Public Utilities and Transportation Committee meeting. "It's not unlike what we do already for any kind of project... we have a defined set of guidelines and once the project is submitted, it'll list the point of contact, the kind of work that'll be done, when it'll be done... we'll do everything in our power to move it along."
County engineers would be listed as the single point of contact for all projects, meaning they wouldn't need approval from the county commission before moving forward with construction.
According to a map provided by the DCA, about 9% of Floyd County doesn’t have broadband internet.
While many of these areas don’t have any structures, there are still a handful of Floyd residents who don’t have internet access, including the Chubbtown community in Cave Spring.
The pandemic has proven that fast and reliable internet is now more of a necessity than a luxury, McCord said, and more people are turning to virtual services.
McCord and county officials have been looking over potential grants to help fund broadband expansion and meeting with representatives from internet providers that would be willing to work with the county.
However, it's difficult to receive grants for broadband when several other surrounding counties have around 50% or more of their county without broadband service, such as Haralson County, which has 60% without internet.
"These are very competitive grants," the county manager said.
In order to fund the project, they're looking at using part of the $19.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act allocated to the county.
When it comes to ARPA funds and guidelines, there are three things local governments can spend money on without going through hoops: water, sewer and broadband projects. Those things are what the county has been mainly focusing on.
"We have until 2024 to spend the funds, but we want to have final guidance before we go ahead and use them," McCord said.
Commissioners would also have to vote on the use of ARPA funds before anything officially starts.