Floyd County ranks in the higher middle range of Georgia counties in a new report comparing residents' health.
Neighboring Gordon and Bartow counties are in the same tier, while Polk is in the lower middle range and Chattooga is in the least healthy of the state's four tiers.
The 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmap report from the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute looks at health outcomes in terms of overall longevity and quality of life.
It also provides communities with data on more than 90 health-influencing factors.
"A wide range of factors influence how long and how well we live, from education and income, to what we eat and how we move, to the quality of our housing and the safety of our neighborhoods," the report states. "For some people, the essential elements for a healthy life are readily available; for others, the opportunities for healthy choices are significantly limited due to power imbalances in decision-making and resource allocation."
Outcomes
Premature deaths -- people dying before reaching the age of 75 -- sapped just under 10,400 years of life from the population of Floyd County. The comparisons are done per 100,000 people and the county's population was estimated at 98,604 for the report.
By the same metric, Bartow lost the equivalent of 9,300 years; Gordon, 9,500; Polk, 11,000; and Chattooga, 12,900 years. Georgia's overall average was 8,000 years. The healthiest 10% of the counties nationwide averaged 5,600 lost years.
Quality of life also played into counties' health outcome rankings. Three of the four metrics were self-reported: The percentage of adults in poor or fair health and the average number of physically unhealthy days and mentally unhealthy days in a month.
Floyd and the surrounding counties did slightly better in the fourth metric, low birthweight, than the state average of 10%.
About 9% of the babies born in Floyd and Polk weighed less than 2,500 grams (5.51 pounds). It was 8% in Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga. In the top performing counties nationally, an average of 6% of the babies had a low birthweight.
Factors
The report considers numerous health factors in four broad categories -- behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors and the physical environment.
Floyd County was among the top 10% nationally in its ratio of residents to primary care physicians, at 720 to 1. The top performing counties averaged 1,010 to 1 and Georgia's average was 1,490 to 1.
Locally, Gordon County has 2,420 residents per PCP; Bartow is at 2,510 to 1; Polk's ratio is 3,550 to 1; and Chattooga is at 12,390 to 1.
The ratio of dentists and mental health providers in the region, however, are well below the state average of 1,920 to 1 and 640 to 1 respectively. Nationally, the top 10% of counties averaged ratios of 1,210 to 1 for dentists and 250 to 1 for mental health providers.
Floyd County also did well in the percentage of driving fatalities in which alcohol was involved -- 8% compared to 21% statewide and 10% in the top-performing counties nationally.
It was 14% in Bartow, 16% in Polk, 18% in Gordon and 31% in Chattooga County.
Areas of concern
The prevalence of adult smoking and obesity was a significant downgrade for Floyd County in the health rankings -- as well as for all the surrounding counties.
The region also scored low on leisure-time physical activity, with 32% of adults in Floyd and Bartow reporting none. And that still beats 35% in Gordon, 36% in Polk and 37% in Chattooga.
Statewide, the average was 27% of residents reporting no leisure-time physical activity. The top counties in the nation for that factor averaged 23%.
Among the bigger concerns were the percentages of uninsured residents, high school graduates and children in poverty.
* While the percent of Floyd County adults without medical insurance has improved over the past decade, it was 18% in the report. That's compared to 16% in Georgia and 6% in the top counties nationally.
Chattooga County had a slightly better rate, at 17% uninsured; Bartow and Polk matched Floyd's 18%; and 20% of Gordon County adults are uninsured.
* Just 84% of adults in Floyd County over 25 hold a high school diploma or equivalent, compared to 88% statewide and 94% in the top tier U.S. counties.
Bartow had the highest percentage of graduates in the area, 86%. Polk was at 81%, Gordon at 78% and Chattooga at 72%.
* Floyd County's percentage of children living in poverty is down to 26% from a recent peak at 32% in 2018, but that's still well above the state average of 20%. The top ranked counties nationwide averaged 9%.
Children in Bartow and Gordon counties are faring better, with just 15% in poverty. The rates were 23% in Polk and 27% in Chattooga.
In addition to county analyses, the report includes guidance and resources to address issues within the communities.
"The pandemic shed light on how oppressive historic and present-day systems continue to hurt us all," it notes. "As we look to recover, we have opportunities to imagine what is possible and rebuild in ways that work for everyone. We can create fair economic systems and address past harms to ensure that we are a nation where we all thrive."