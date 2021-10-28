Floyd County Commissioners are planning to dedicate a majority of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to utilities, focusing on water, infrastructure and broadband projects.
Working with department heads and county officials, County Manager Jamie McCord was able to put together a list of potential projects and went over the project list and the costs with commissioners during caucus Tuesday night.
For water-related projects, commissioners are considering replacing PVC sewer lines along Ga. 53 and Ga. 27 as well as making basic improvements to water pumps, pump houses and backup generators in some of the more rural areas of the county.
They also put aside $1.1 million for a water system upgrade near Chulio Road.
For recreation projects, McCord and staff are looking at making improvements in every park, including bleacher replacements, bathroom upgrades, RV sites at Armuchee Park, new picnic shelters at North Floyd Park and small dog parks.
The total for all of the recreation projects would be $3.7 million, which also includes some leftover funds from special purpose local option sales tax packages for park improvements.
Broadband expansion has also been a hot topic for the county. Residents in more rural portions of the county still have no internet access.
McCord had been working with an internet provider, who is asking the cost be split among itself, the county and state ARPA grants. Georgia itself received $2.6 billion to distribute to counties and municipalities.
However, the county manager told commissioners that he's not optimistic about Floyd County receiving any broadband grants since the county has 91% broadband coverage.
"They're going to try to hit lower counties that don't have any coverage first," McCord said.
Still, they're planning on applying for a $2 million grant to cover the broadband expansion. The county would then dedicate $1 million and the provider would put in $5.5 million.
With all projects combined, including some facilities and cyber security projects, the county would dedicate $13 million of their $19 million ARPA funds. The projects would be spread out over the next two to three years until the 2024 deadline.
Before any projects are finalized, the county will see if any state grants that could potentially match funds are awarded.