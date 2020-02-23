Floyd County Commissioners are expected to sign off on new LED athletic lighting at State Mutual Stadium during their Tuesday meeting.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the new lighting is part of the construction and renovation projects coming to the Rome Braves' stadium this year. The projects are partly funded by the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax. The LED lighting is considered to be more energy- and cost-efficient.
The commission also is expected to approve a request for a single-source contract award to Georgia Safe Sidewalks. The contract is for grinding sidewalks in the Riverside Community, aimed at reducing tripping hazards.
Public hearings for a rezoning request and a special use permit also are scheduled, with decisions by the board to follow.
The SUP is to allow a manufactured home on Nanellen Road near Burnett Ferry Road.
It goes before commissioners with a recommendation of denial without prejudice from the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission. “Without prejudice” means the applicant would not have to wait 12 months to reapply.
The rezoning request is to allow a manufactured home sales lot on Cave Spring Road at its intersection with Walker Mountain Road and Eden Valley Road. Both the planning staff and Planning Commission recommended approval.
Commissioners will also pay special recognition to Black History Month during the meeting.
During the premeeting caucus, staff from the Sara Hightower Regional Library System will update commissioners on the libraries and upcoming events.
The Tuesday session starts with the caucus at 4 p.m. in Suite 204 of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Suite 206. Both meetings are open to the public.