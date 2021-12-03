The Floyd County email server was still down as of Friday afternoon after several emails were phished Thursday night.
Phishing is a type of cyberattack where a person sends a fraudulent email to either trick a person into revealing personal information or infect the server with malicious software.
Several Floyd County email accounts were phished Thursday night and Friday morning, but the county's I.T. Department was able to quickly catch it and shut it down.
County Clerk Erin Elrod said she couldn't recall another phishing attack on this scale in recent years, but said some of the recent upgrades they made to their cybersecurity helped the I.T. Department recognize the malicious outgoing emails quickly.
Elrod said I.T. staff will be rebuilding the email server over the weekend and it should be ready by Sunday at the very latest.
County officials previously stated in a meeting that they've applied for state American Rescue Plan Act grants for cybersecurity projects.
The Rome City government is also planning to invest $250,000 in upgrading the city's servers and cybersecurity using ARPA funds.
The city's IT Director, Johnny Bunch, previously stated about 10% of the traffic on the City of Rome’s website on any given day is hostile. The primary attack is ransomware, which attempts to take over websites and even leak personal information until a ransom is paid.
The county has actually had two ransomware attacks in the last few years, but have made many cyber upgrades to protect their servers in the case of future attacks.