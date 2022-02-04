Departments across Floyd County have been struggling with maintaining staff as many have had to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
"Covid has kind of taken a toll on the third floor over here," Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John Niedrach said during a Floyd County Elected Officials Committee meeting on Friday. "We're working through it though."
Other elected officials and department heads reported people out due to COVID-19 symptoms, including Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson and Magistrate Judge Gene Richardson.
"I've had one fourth of my staff in the last two months come down with covid... we were actually down to one clerk, but our second clerk came back in recently," Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price said. "We're all tired of wearing masks, but we need to do it to get through this."
The officials had previously voiced staffing shortage concerns over low pay rates. In response to this, Floyd County Commissioners included a pay increase for all employee positions in the 2022 budget in the hopes of recruiting new employees and retaining current employees.
However, some officials are still struggling to hire people, including Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne.
"I'm very thankful for the pay scale increase... I had never had any retention/turnover issues until just recently," Payne said. "I've had three leave in the last two months, one of which was this week."
The tax commissioner's staff is on one of the lower pay scales in the county, with tag agents making about $12.50 an hour with the recent pay increase.
"I'm looking for two tag agents... but I'm getting less applicants and even those are less qualified," he said. "I know this is a problem everywhere and I'm just questioning whether I'm going to have long-term employees."