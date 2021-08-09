Floyd County Commissioners will be voting on a contract with Roadside Specialties for roadside striping and signage at their meeting Tuesday.
The $198,554.66 cost is expected to come out of the county's annual Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The annual LMIG grant is funded through the state gas tax. Commissioners approved the 2021 list of local roads to be improved at their first December meeting. The county must provide a 30% match, which it does in the form of labor.
Under the new LMIG list, four and a half miles of Huffaker Road and four and a quarter miles of Burnett Ferry Road are scheduled to be repaved this year.
In addition to repaving, the funds can also be spent on road safety, such as guardrails and signs.
Commissioners will also be reviewing a memorandum of understanding with Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation to run a mentoring program for youth affected by the opioid crisis.
RFPR would be reimbursed a total of $62,500 over three years through a National Recreation and Park Association grant.
Jeff Mitchell from Public Animal Welfare Services is expected to give an update on his department during caucus.
The pre-meeting caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m.
Elections board
Also on Tuesday, the Floyd County Board of Elections is set to meet at noon in the Community Room.
During their monthly meeting, the board will discuss poll worker training for the upcoming city election, office staffing updates and voter education and outreach. They're also expected to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters.