Floyd County Commissioners will be voting Tuesday on several special purchases for the E-911 Center, district attorney’s office and Lock & Dam Park.
Money for the lower floating dock and gangway at Lock & Dam Park was earmarked in the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax fund at around $170,000. However, the commissioners will have to approve an increase of $54,500 to cover the purchase and installation from Marine Specialties.
Commissioners also will be voting on purchasing a $38,138 Dodge Charger sedan for the district attorney’s office, another 2017 SPLOST purchase. Commissioners will use $25,000 in SPLOST funds and the remaining $8,138 will come from the district attorney’s forfeiture account.
In addition, commissioners are expected to approve new recording equipment from Sound Communication Verint for the E-911 Center for $77,870. This purchase is part of the department’s upgrade, another project listed in the 2017 SPLOST.
The Purchasing Department also is recommending commissioners approve a new transit van for the Floyd County Police Department from Wade Ford for $42,067. This is approximately $550 under budget as it was listed in the 2017 SPLOST package.
During caucus, commissioners are scheduled to go into a closed session “to discuss the acquisition of property, litigation, and personnel.” Any action must be taken in public.
Caucus is at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.