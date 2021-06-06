Floyd County Commissioners will be voting on the purchase of nine Police Interceptor vehicles for the police department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at their Tuesday meeting.
The $337,537.26 purchase is coming out of the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax fund pending approval of a budget revision on the agenda. The vehicles, which are pursuit-rated SUVs, will be purchased from Prater Ford at a cost of $37,504.14 each.
Six of the vehicles will go to the sheriff’s office. The cost of upfitting all nine cars and installing cameras in the three police department vehicles totals $422,287.26..
Commissioners are also expected to approve the creation of a new patrol position for the police department to manage parking. The action will include a budget transfer of $28,564.00 from General Services to Police to cover salaries and wages, FICA, unemployment compensation and pension expense.
During caucus, the commissioners will hear from the Land Bank Authority and get an update on how the initiative is doing. The authority is charged with assembling abandoned or condemned parcels for sale to buyers who will redevelop them and get them back on the tax rolls.
The commission will be meeting back in the Floyd County Administration Building after shifting to the Forum River Center for several months during the pandemic to allow for social distancing.
Board members will gather at 4 p.m. for caucus in Suite 204 on the second floor of the building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place in the community room at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.