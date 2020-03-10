Floyd County commissioners got the most recent update on COVID-19 from Northwest District Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio during the board’s premeeting caucus on Tuesday.
“It’s not a time for alarming, but it is a time for preparation,” Voccio said.
He said that, currently, no one knows how far the virus could spread, but it is best to stay prepared and to be cautious.
Voccio said that the Centers for Disease Control is constantly updating guidelines on keeping community commercial spaces, work spaces, homes and schools safe.
The standards for health continue to be hand-washing and avoiding contact with other people, as well as staying home from work if you are sick.
Voccio said that if the CDC guidelines are followed, the outbreak can be slowed down.
After Voccio finished speaking, county employees briefed commissioners on cautions they are taking in their own operations in case of a community outbreak.
Chair Scotty Hancock said that he has already talked to County Manager Jamie McCord and Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter on continuity of operation plans.
“We need to plan with our county resources on what we’re going to do if we have a staffing shortage,” Hancock said.
Floyd 911 Director John Blalock said that public safety administrators have put together plans for internal and external operations, including the 911 Center and Floyd County Jail. Blalock said that they are all working closely together to keep track of updates and changes they each make as CDC and DPH protocol changes.
Blalock began working last Monday on ways to trade supplies between departments as needed and making sure each agency has enough hygiene items, such as hand sanitizer and masks.
He said 911 operators are continuing to screen any callers that match the symptoms of the virus, such as difficulty breathing and coughing.
“We changed this today ... we’re asking if you’ve traveled to an area where you may have been exposed,” he said.
Previously, they would ask if the person has traveled abroad.
Blalock said they are relaying all their information to EMS responders as well.
As of Tuesday, the 911 center has been closed off from any public safety officers and only allowing emergency officers in, the director stated.
For the jail, the CDC has released a checklist for managing pandemics in correctional facilities.
The jail staff has already begun preparing and, as of Tuesday, no jail inmate has shown any symptoms or is quarantined. If any person begins to show symptoms or is exposed to the virus, they’d be quarantined in the jail.
“They have temporary plans in place and they’re working on something that’ll be a little more permanent,” Blalock said.
The jail staff also has been collecting backup supplies for an emergency situation.
Facilities Manager Ryan Davis said he has been looking at replacing all soaps in county facilities with antibacterial soaps and placing hand sanitizer pumps at exits. Staff has been thoroughly cleaning rooms after meetings and after the facilities have closed.