Floyd County Commissioners will be taking a vote Tuesday on adding another $67,631 to the funding pot for the Redmond Trail project.
The city and county, along with TRED, have already dedicated $100,000 as a local match for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s $400,000 grant. That provided a total of $500,000 for the construction costs.
However, when the project was put out for bids, the lowest price was for $838,153. GDOT is prepared to increase the federal grant it administers by $270,522.
County officials have worked to get the price down but additional cash is still needed for Phase 1 of the trail that will run along the Oostanaula River on the opposite side from Ridge Ferry Park.
The revised local contribution will be $25,000 from the nonprofit trails advocacy group TRED and $70,179 each from Floyd County and the city of Rome. The county plans to draw its share from an earmark in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package for infrastructure improvements.
County Commissioners will also be voting Tuesday on a resolution formalizing a change to the Walker Mountain Landfill rates, which will be rounded to the nearest dollar effective June 1.
During caucus, commissioners will be receiving an update from Facilities Department Manager Ryan Davis.
Two public hearings and votes are on the agenda, including one for a special event venue permit for weddings at 796 Wilkerson Road.
The commissioners initially rejected the application without prejudice, telling applicant Patsy Tumlin she could resubmit when she fixed some of the code and fire violations instead of waiting a year.
Planning Commission members and staff recommended approval as Tumlin has been working with the Rome-Floyd Fire Department on the property issues.
The other public hearing is for a proposed Dollar General in Armuchee. The applicant wishes to rezone the parcel at 1201 Highway 27 from Agricultural Residential to Community Commercial.
Planning Commission members and staff recommended approval.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Floyd Room of the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune St. The regular meeting will take place in the ballroom at 6 p.m.