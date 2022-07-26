Floyd County Commissioners will be setting the county’s millage rate for 2022 at their meeting on Tuesday.
Last year, the board voted to lower the property tax rate by 0.202 mills, bringing the tax rate to 9.678 mills. They had previously raised it by 0.4 mills to offset the cost of a public safety employee raise in 2020, but lowered it again after property tax collections went back up.
As advertised in the county’s legal organ, the Rome News-Tribune, commissioners have the option of either lowering the millage rate this year or keeping it the same. However, they can not raise it.
At the same meeting, commissioners will also be holding a public hearing for a special use permit application for a barbecue restaurant at 3424 Maple Road in Lindale.
According to a person who described himself as an “in-between person” for the applicant and owner, the owners are planning to make the restaurant a walk-up business, where people approach a window to order then sit down on a patio to eat.
Planning commission members backed the application at their July 7 meeting.
Commissioners will also be recognizing employees for their years of service at the upcoming meeting.
15 years of service:
♦ Chad Jordan, Water
♦ Susan Riggs, Floyd County Superior Court
♦ Shea Hovers, Floyd County Police Department
♦ Jason Ploof, Water Dep
♦ Troy Carter, Floyd County Prison
♦ Tom Benefield, Floyd County Recycling Center
20 years of service:
♦ Natalee Staats, Floyd County District Attorney’s Office
♦ David Jones, Floyd County Facilities Department
♦ Danny Womack, Tax Assessor’s Office
Before the meeting, commissioners will meet in closed session to discuss property, litigation and personnel.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. 4th Ave. The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.
Also on Tuesday, the LOST, or Local Option Sales Tax committee, will be meeting to discuss the sales tax allocation for Floyd County, Rome and Cave Spring at 10:30 a.m. at the Fire Education building at 409 E. 12th St.
This is the year the local governments must review their local option sales tax distribution formula, which comes up for renegotiation every decade. After submitting a tax distribution proposal to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the city and county will have until August 26 to renegotiate their distribution.
Per the agreement signed on Aug. 28, 2012, Floyd County currently receives 56.5% of the revenue while Rome receives 41.7% and Cave Spring gets 1.8%.
Earlier this month, the city presented their own proposal for the tax allocation, requesting they receive 51%, the county receives 47.2% and Cave Spring remains the same.
At the Tuesday meeting, the county will be giving their own presentation and proposal, followed by a discussion.