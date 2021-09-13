Floyd County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on an ordinance that could expand broadband internet to unserved parts of the county.
In the ordinance the county is seeking to partner with broadband providers in order to install the infrastructure to expand broadband access to underserved areas.
County engineers would be listed as the single point of contact for all projects, meaning they wouldn’t need approval from the county commission before moving forward with construction.
According to a map provided by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, about 9% of Floyd County doesn’t have broadband internet.
While many of these areas may not have any homes or businesses, there are still a handful of Floyd residents who don’t have internet access, including the Chubbtown community in Cave Spring.
Over the past year and a half, the pandemic has proved that internet is not a luxury but a necessity, County Manager Jamie McCord previously stated, especially for households with school aged children.
Those who wish to speak in favor or against the ordinance can sign up for public participation through the Floyd County Clerk's office by calling 706-291-5110.
The agenda also includes a contract change for Plantation Pipeline for the Richard B. Russell Airport runway extension project.
Right now, construction workers are finishing up the paving and grading portion of the project, which is funded by 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax funds.
Commissioners will also be receiving an update on the Floyd County Public Works Department during Caucus.
The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the Caucus Room on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Avenue. The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers next door.