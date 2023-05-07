Floyd County Commissioners are scheduled to proclaim national police officers and correctional officers weeks Tuesday night as part of their regular meeting.
Commissioners will also consider reappointing Michael McElveen to the Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Board. His new term will expire on June 30, 2026.
Commissioners are also considering the purchase of a video camera system at the recycling center for $11,980 using a company called Lansource as the only bidder.
On the new business agenda, the commissioners are also looking to purchase three more vehicles — a Chevy 3500 for Public Works, a Chevy Tahoe for the Floyd County Police Department and a Chevy Pick-up for the Parks and Recreation Department — all using 2017 SPLOST funds.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., following its caucus, which is set to start at 4 p.m. Both sessions are public.
Additionally, there are several first readings for zoning requests:
♦ Owners of the property at 990 Fosters Mill Road are requesting rezoning from Heavy Industrial (H-I) to Agricultural Residential (A-R). The Planning Staff recommends approval, and the planning commission approved 7-0 with the caveat that the rezoning only apply to the northern lot.
♦ A property at 1791 Wax Road requests rezoning from Office Institutional (O-I) to Suburban Residential (S-R). Planning Staff recommends approval. The Planning Commission approved 7-0 based on the surveyor’s plat.
♦ The new American Legion Hall at 493 Jones Bend Road, zoned Suburban Residential (S-R), requests a special use permit for a Civic Clubs, Veterans or other Social Organizations. Planning staff and planning commission approved with conditions.
♦ Owners of a property at 5134 Cedartown Highway requests rezoning from Community Commercial (C-C) to Agricultural Residential (A-R). Planning Staff recommends approval, commission approved 7-0.
♦ Owners of a property at 96 Huffaker Road are requesting rezoning from Community Commercial (C-C) to Light Industrial (L-I). Planning Staff recommends approval, and the commission approved 6-1.
♦ The property at 0 Burlington Road, being zoned Community Commercial (C-C), requests a special use permit for a Mini Warehouse/Storage Units. Planning Staff recommends denial, however the commission voted to approve 7-0.
♦ The property at 7 Nanellen Road is requesting a special use permit for a manufactured home. Planning Staff recommends approval with conditions. The commission made a motion to deny, which resulted in a 5-2 vote against the motion, which results in a recommendation of approval.
The public hearings and decisions are scheduled for the board’s May 23 meeting.