Floyd County Commissioners will be voting on a series of change orders for the State Mutual Stadium terrace project at their Tuesday meeting.
The construction modifications will cost a total of $146,402 and includes re-fabricating some of the columns to adjust to the floor height, installing a new roof access ladder and adjusting the roof height.
Commissioners are also expected to approve a budget revision for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation for $5,000 to create two summer basketball leagues for middle school and elementary school kids.
They are also expected to look at a series of resolutions to transfer five properties to the Rome-Floyd County Land Bank Authority. The land bank takes in properties that are deemed unserviceable and eventually auction them off to people who plan to renovate the property.
Some of the properties expected to be transferred are on Boundary Street, Blacks Bluff Road and two others on Lyons Bridge Road.
During caucus, commissioners will be receiving an update on the Human Resources department.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Caucus Room at the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Avenue. The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.