The Floyd County Commission is scheduled to hear Tuesday from E-911 Director John Blalock on the status of his department.
It's part of a caucus series the county commission is doing to hear how various departments are doing and what projects they have coming up.
Commissioners also will be voting on a grading project for the Floyd County Jail retention pond in conjunction with the jail medical project. The grading would be done by Wilson Boys Enterprises for $44,000. The cost is covered by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax fund.
The purchase of four 2021 Dodge Charger police pursuit vehicles for the Floyd County Police Department is also on the Tuesday agenda. The purchase of all four vehicles totals over $102,000, but is covered by the 2017 SPLOST.
Commissioners will be looking over a staff recommendation for the Rome-Floyd Employee Wellness Center as well.
The wellness center is a free service for Floyd County and City of Rome employees to use whether they’re covered by the offered insurance or not. The service is overseen by Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Caucus will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Floyd Room of the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune St. The regular meeting will take place in the ballroom at 6 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the Floyd County Board of Elections will be meeting in the Community Room of the Floyd County Administration Building to discuss tech support for the city elections this year and give a progress update on filling the chief elections clerk position.
The meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. on the second floor of the administration building at 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Everyone is asked to wear a mask at both meetings and practice social distancing.