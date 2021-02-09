With over 30 years of service under his belt, Chaplain David Thornton has been a rock for local law enforcement, through his counseling and religious services.
Thornton, known as “Chappy” to his flock, started as a volunteer for Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and his role has only grown since then. He now also serves Floyd County Police Department as well as the law enforcement community in Calhoun and Gordon County.
“He’s been the same ever since I’ve known him,” Floyd County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace said. “He’s a great role model for the young and old.”
Wallace and the rest of the County Commission gave special recognition to Thornton for his years of service at their meeting Tuesday night. Although he was only added to the county payroll in the last few years, the commissioners said they felt like he should be recognized for his decades of commitment.
Commissioner Scotty Hancock said Thornton’s role has become crucial in the last year as officers have had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and other big issues. He described him as outgoing and positive, as well as a great storyteller.
“The only bad thing about David is you might hear the same story 10 times,” Hancock said with a smile. “But it’s always funny.”
Hancock went on to say the chaplain is “always there if you need him” and he provides all kinds of counseling to officers, including marriage, family and crisis counseling.
“He’s really been there for all of us,” Wallace said. “He’s a great leader ... he’s never met a stranger.”
Commissioners also recognized Floyd County Officer of the Year Craig Stanfield at their meeting.
Stanfield, a four-year veteran of FCPD, received the award for his work in arresting a violent suspect and helping save the life of a shooting victim.
The incident occurred on April 18, 2020, at 117 Leafmore Road. Pfc. Stanfield was the only police officer on scene for a long period before others arrived. He responded as a patrol officer to an all-call by 911 about a man being shot by his stepson. Upon his arrival, Stanfield identified a shooter and detained him in his patrol vehicle.
He also provided medical attention to the man who was shot, applying two tourniquets before EMS arrived on scene.