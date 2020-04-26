A resolution designating the Forum as an annex for court proceedings in Floyd County will go before the Floyd County Board of Commissioners during their virtual Tuesday meeting.
According to county manager Jamie McCord, this is to ensure proper social distancing guidelines for court proceedings.
Commissioners will also be looking over the creation of a public defender position for the Floyd County Juvenile Court.
Commissioners are expected to sign off on the purchase of new air conditioning and heating units for Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department facilities in the amount of $82,407 as part of the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
The purchase of body and in-car cameras for the Floyd County Police Department will also go before commissioners on Tuesday. The 12 digital in-car cameras and 18 body cameras from Safe Fleet Mobile Vision are expected to cost $102,429.
Commissioners will also vote on a change order for the Braves Team Store at State Mutual Stadium for repair and relocation of underground wiring for the amount of $14,599.28. This will be for damage to stadium lighting caused by the team store renovation project.
The consent agenda will include the purchase of four Snapper Mowers for Parks and Recreation for the total amount of $29,442.48 from Joe Hills Lawnmower Shop Inc.
The approval for renovations for three meeting rooms and the adjacent area at the Sara Hightower Library for the amount of $43,890.00 by Multi-Craft Construction Services, LLC is also on the consent agenda for commissioners to approve.
Commissioners will also approve a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grant for FCPD as well in the consent agenda.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. over Zoom, following the 5:30 p.m. caucus. The meeting will be broadcast over Facebook Live on the county’s Facebook page, Floyd County, GA — Government.