Floyd County commissioners are expected to approve three different purchases funded by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax when they meet on Tuesday, May 26.
Two of the items on the agenda are vehicles for the Public Works department, including a $22,004.48 Ford 150 truck from Peachstate Ford and a $31,875 Ford transit van from Prater Ford.
Both purchases are less than what the county had originally budgeted.
The third item on the agenda is for the purchase of seven water heaters and mixing valves for the Floyd County Prison. The total purchase will equal $34,945, over $10,000 under the original budget.
The second readings and public hearings for two planning department items will also go before commissioners.
Item one is a rezoning request for three lots on Fosters Mill Road in Cave Spring. Applicant Anthony Griffin wants the allowed use changed from heavy commercial to suburban residential.
The second item is a United Land Development Code housekeeping amendment concerning where wineries can be located.
Both items are recommended for approval by the planning commission and planning staff.
If interested in participating in the public hearings for one of the two items, contact the county clerk’s office at 706-291-5110 or elrode@floydcountyga.org. You must leave your name, phone number, address and email address.
The consent agenda also includes a transfer in funds from the law library to the equipment fund to help upgrade the court reporter’s equipment for Judge Jack Niedrach’s courtroom. The equipment includes sound system, evidence presentation and video conferencing equipment.
The Zoom meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with no pre-meeting caucus. The virtual meeting will be live streamed on the county government’s Facebook page, Floyd County, GA — Government.