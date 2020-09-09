During the pre-meeting caucus, Floyd County Commissioners discussed a possible $1.72 million TAD for the Berry hotel construction, but are still unsure if the county will back it.
Berry College is proposing a 92-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott to be located along Match Point Way, the entrance to the tennis center off the Armuchee Connector.
Under a TAD, the increase in property taxes stemming from improvements to the property would be funneled back into the project for a set number of years. The taxing entities would have to agree to forgo the money.
The Rome Redevelopment Agency, composed of representatives from the Rome and Floyd County governments as well as private citizens, voted 4-2 in favor of the Tax Allocation District financing agreement a few weeks ago. Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord and Commissioner Larry Maxey opposed the agreement, saying that it isn't a good time to impose a TAD since they recently raised the millage rate in the county.
During the caucus, McCord voiced concern over investing in a hotel and tourism while the pandemic continues. However, he did agree that a hotel is needed in that particular area, since many visiting tennis players end up staying in Cartersville due to the lack of hotels in Rome.
Before the pandemic started, Rome and Floyd County averaged a 60 to 68% occupancy rate at their hotels, McCord said.
Berry College's general counsel Danny Price said he's unsure if the hotel could be built without the TAD, said the hotel will be a huge benefit to the community in the long run. Commissioners didn't take any action or make a decision regarding the TAD, wanting to review the agreement and hear the city commission's input.
A 2020 Census Update was postponed to the next meeting, due to many of the representatives being unable to attend.
County still working to get fully back online
The county manager gave a quick update on the county servers, saying about 40% of devices have been scanned by the IT department.
Majority of the county servers have been down for a week now after a virus got into the system. Since then, the county IT department has been working non-stop to get everything back online, McCord said. While they still don't know how the virus infiltrated the system, they believe it may have come from an email or a flash drive.
The county had purchased new software security for their servers over the last year, which was able to save more backups and protect the county devices. McCord said they would be in a lot deeper trouble if they had been hit with the virus a year before.
For now, county departments are working from backups and once the servers are back online, McCord will meet with IT director La Sonja Holcomb to figure out the best way to upgrade the systems to minimize the risk of this happening again.
Commissioners also went into closed session to discuss property acquisition, but no action was taken.