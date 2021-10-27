Floyd County Commissioners are looking at ways to alleviate some of the stress the upcoming Pleasant Valley Preserve subdivision project will have on county residents.
The project will cover 264 acres off Pleasant Valley Road roughly bounded by Hampton Boulevard, Tom Bing Road and Boyd Valley Road.
County commissioners discussed the project during caucus Tuesday night to figure out just how much county property and roads would be impacted by the 1,000 home subdivision.
They also wanted to address some of the comments made at the Rome City Commission's Monday meeting where the final 70 acres was annexed and rezoned, including one comment that said the county doesn't maintain their roads.
After reviewing the project plans and GIS, County Manager Jamie McCord said the roads brought up as concerns are mostly owned by the city.
"About 75% of the property was already in city limits when they started this project," McCord said. "With the annexation, the part on Pleasant Valley will now fall under city maintenance and the entryway up on Chulio Road will already be under city."
Commissioner Scotty Hancock said residents have been contacting him about potential road damage from construction trucks coming and going during the building process.
"They're concerned about the age of the road and the ditches on either side," Hancock said. "This is a project that the city approved, but it's going to affect county roads and residents."
According to McCord, a traffic impact study was performed and found five intersections that need improvements, including the entrance to Chulio from Highway 411, the exit of Hampton Preserve, Rockmart Road and Pleasant Valley Road, the entrance to Pleasant Valley.
The only intersection owned by the county is Rockmart Road and Pleasant Valley Road, which is also jointly owned with the Georgia Department of Transportation. Road work would consist of widening the road and getting rid of the ditches that bracket those roads.
"I don't know what kind of leverage we have to help, other than working with the city," McCord said.
Hancock also brought up the current annexation process for the city and how little county involvement there is in the process.
According to the Unified Land Development Code, if a person is wishing to annex property into the city, it must first go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission for a recommendation then go to the city commission for a public hearing and vote.
"We have county residents going to a city meeting with no representation on that board to complain about the issues about annexation into their neighborhoods," Hancock said. "The county has no say in it. We have influence, we express our opinions... but those voters have no representation on that board that they're pleading their case to because they can't vote for them."