Floyd County is in the process of putting together its budget for fiscal year 2023, but there are still some gaps.
County Manager Jamie McCord reviewed the initial 2023 FY budget proposal during caucus, however he noted that there were still several areas where numbers were simply placeholders.
“Floyd County is in pretty good shape financially,” he said. “However inflation, high gas prices and the hint of a recession this year have impacted the current budget.”
The county is projecting $64.4 million in revenue and $68.6 million in spending, which means a projected deficit of $4.2 million. However, McCord noted that a $3.6 million projected deficit in 2021 was reduced to about $100,000 after a full fiscal year audit of 2021 was completed this summer.
Officials are budgeting 9.1% raises for low- to mid-level county employees. On average that will take the form of a $2,600 cost of living adjustment. These raises were important to match rising costs and more importantly, keep well-trained staffers working for the county, McCord said.
Property taxes increased $1.8 million and were collected at a 95% rate, with a 12% increase in the tax digest, which is the total value of taxable property in the county.
The millage rate, which is how property taxes are set, is not set for review until next summer. The millage rate determines the tax assessed on non-exempt properties, is adjusted half way through the fiscal year, according to how accurate revenue projections have been forecast.
If revenue is in-line with projections, millage rates are usually left unchanged. However a budget deficit or surplus could cause county officials to increase or lower the millage rate.
The county is also budgeting for some larger capital projects, specifically the agriculture center on Three Mile Road and renovations to the historic court house.
They are also budgeting for renovations made to the Law Enforcement Center, which is now completely owned by the county, as a result of the local option sales tax negotiations with the city
Once the Rome Police Department moves out of that building — which could take up to a year — the county will add courtrooms to the space currently occupied by the RPD.
The budget also projects an approximately $500,000 reduction in health care costs, which was a bit of a surprise, McCord said. That reduction is because some employees have chosen cheaper health insurance options with larger minimum deductibles.
“We’re also budgeting almost $1.8 million for paving,” he said. “Which means our crews will be quite busy next year.”
The 2023 budget is currently scheduled to for second reading and a vote during the next County Commission meeting on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.