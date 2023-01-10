Floyd County Commissioners voted unanimously to approved the River District TAD Tuesday night at their first regular meeting in 2023. However, they did attach a few strings to the request, limiting the amount of the request from the developer.
Project developer CRE Impact, formerly Four Stones Real Estate Impact, is asking for $14 million in TAD funding over the next 13 years for it's development which will be called NOVA Project.
Under a TAD, the property tax increases due to improvements are funneled back into the project to offset costs. The Rome City Commission committed to its share of taxes in December.
CRE Impact's request was larger than originally requested last year, however the developer said this was because of an increase in construction costs and the complexity of developing on the site due to it's proximity to the river.
The NOVA Project is planned for West Third Street and will include a proposed 242 housing units, retail space and a tie-in to the trail system.
The commission went into closed session during the caucus, which is only allowed when discussing property acquisitions, litigation and personnel.
The board also confirmed annual appointments, including county manager Jamie McCord and the other department heads.
Bob Berry has been named chair of the 2023 SPLOST Committee. Berry is a senior partner of Brinson Askew Berry law firm in Rome, and has served as President of the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce. He is also a board member of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, among others.
County Clerk Erin Elrod was appointed community services division director and former County Code Enforcement Officer Katheryn Walters is the new director of PAWS, the public animal welfare services.
Additionally, the following first readings were entered into the record:
A property at 0 Eden Valley Rd requesting rezoning from Suburban Residential to High Density Traditional Residential.
A property on Foster’s Mill Road requests rezoning from Agricultural Residential to Community Commercial, and a property at 6770 Cave Spring Rd requests a special use permit for additional recreational vehicle spots and paintball facilities.
A proposed 5-Year update to the Short-Term Work Plan found within the Rome-Floyd-Cave Spring Comprehensive Plan, and the re-adoption of the ULDC and accompanying zoning maps.
Additionally, the commissioners agreed to the following consent agenda.
A request from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport to approve Purdy Electric Company Inc. for T-Hangar electric repairs to buildings A, B, and C in the amount of $62,600.00.
A request from the District Attorney to approve salary for County Paid Investigator. Board approval is required pursuant to House Bill 297 "Rome Judicial Circuit - Investigators".
A request from Public Works to approve tree trimming easements with Georgia Power at multiple Floyd County properties.
The following items were approved in the New Business agenda:
A request from Purchasing to award bid to replace the roof at the Historic Courthouse to S & S Roofing for a total cost to the County in the amount of $25,000, and a request from Purchasing to award bid for leasing of copiers for Floyd County Offices to Standard Office Systems for a total annual cost of $61,555.
A request for Purchasing to replace the HVAC equipment for the Floyd County Administration Building from Daikin Applied Inc in the amount of $398,500, and a request from Purchasing to approve quote from Daikin Applied Inc for the installation of chiller in the amount of $412,780 and chiller rental in the amount of $41,275.
A request from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport to approve an agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and Wildlife Services for wildlife management not to exceed $7,500.
A request from Purchasing to approve the purchase of one Ford Expedition XL in the amount of $46,810.00 for the Sheriff’s Office using 2023 SPLOST funds, and a request from Purchasing to approve the purchase of eight (8) Ford Pursuit SUVs for the Floyd County Police Department in the amount of $39,675 each for a total of $317,380 and five (5) Ford Pursuit SUVs for the Sheriff's Office in the amount of $39,675.00 each for a total of $198,360 using 2017 SPLOST funds.
A request from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport to purchase surplus fencing from the North Perimeter fence project from Pride Contracting in the amount of $31,170 using 2017 SPLOST funds.
A recommendation from the Public Defender's Office to approve the FY23 Georgia Indigent Services Agreement.