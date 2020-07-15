To help alleviate some of the work at Public Animal Welfare Services, Floyd County Commissioners approved the creation of a new animal control officer position.
PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell made the request to fill in for an officer who has been out on long term medical leave after getting bitten on the job. The new officer will take over their duties for the time being, until they return to work. After they return, the new officer will be transferred to another county department where help is needed.
County Manager Jamie McCord also presented another position for discussion -- a veterinarian at PAWS. Right now, a veterinarian comes in once a week to help treat the animals at the facility, but it's not a paid position.
Mitchell, McCord and other county officials would like to create a paid position for a veterinarian who would come in at least three times a week. However, McCord said he is still trying to figure out what kind of salary they could offer.
Commission Chair Scotty Hancock and the rest of the board decided to defer the item to the upcoming public safety and administrative finance meetings, for further discussions about the requirements for the position.
Commissioners also sent two other items to committees for review: shift differential pay and a sign-on bonus policy for first responder departments in the county. The decision followed a lengthy discussion during the board's Tuesday caucus about the best way to improve employee pay and retention.
McCord said many of the county departments -- including the police, sheriff's office and E-911 -- are short at least five positions. Commissioners are hoping that a sign-on bonus and shift differential pay will help bring more employees in.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners officially appointed Virginia Harman as Floyd County Attorney. Harman has been serving as the interim attorney for the past few weeks following the resignation of Wade Hoyt III. She is the first female county attorney in Floyd County history.