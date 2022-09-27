The Floyd County Commission approved a contract for Akyn Bailey to serve as the county's elections supervisor. She will start Monday in her new role.
County commissioners also approved the zoning request for the Amber Grace Community project at Berry College Tuesday. The project, which is leasing property from Berry, was unanimously approved by the commission, along with two other zoning requests.
The Amber Grace Community project will house approximately 48 young adults with special needs and sit on approximately 37 acres on the Berry Campus close to the Mountain Campus.
The commissioners also approved pay raises for positions at the Facilities Management Department, Sheriff's Office, Richard B. Russel Regional Airport and the Water Department.
Also at the airport, they approved four new 1-year T-hangar leases for Franklin Taglavore, Chris Gregory, Robert Baittin and Chris Williams. They also approved hangar placement for Powell Aviation, LLC and secured leases for two new fuel trucks from Easter Aviation Fuels dba Titan Aviation Fuels.
They also approved a $44,410 order as part of the ongoing runway extension at the county-owned airport. This item will be budgeted using the 2013 SPLOST runway extension account.
The commission also approved Public Works' request to approve tree trimming easements with Georgia Power.
In terms of new business, the county awarded a one year contract for Inmate Commissary Services, with four additional one-year contracts available, to Hard Time Products dba The Store Call. They also authorized the purchase of two Ford F-150 extended cab pickups for Public Works.