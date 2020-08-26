Floyd County Commissioner passed a 5% premium increase for their employee health insurance plan as a way to offset an increase in claims in the past year.
The 5% increase equals out to a $13.40 increase a month for individuals, $24.04 for employee and spouse, $22.01 for children and spouse and $34.20 for family coverage.
The updated insurance plan also includes a $50 spousal surcharge per pay period for employees' spouses who has an alternative insurance plan from their employer but chooses to be added to the county employee's plan.
"This will not solve our claim issue, it's a relatively minor increase," County Manager Jamie McCord said.
The county projects to have $8.3 million in claims filed by employees by the end of 2020, which would be over a million dollar increase from 2019's $7.2 million in claims.
McCord and commissioners discussed the different ways they could fix the claims issue, such as promoting the county wellness program, reviewing insurance coverage and looking at other external insurance companies to see what they do.
"I had discussions with neighboring county managers and it was a little bit mixed... Insurance is a necessity and I am concerned about it going up," McCord said. "We had a long discussion on wellness at our last meeting and you guys (county commissioners) approved a new wellness program so hopefully when that takes effect, it will provide some relief and make our workforce more healthy."
Chair Scotty Hancock said they could begin working on promoting the Rome Floyd Wellness Center as well to help employees with medical costs. The clinic is a free service for Floyd County and City of Rome employees to use whether they're covered by the offered insurance or not. The service is overseen by Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Commissioners also voted to appoint Commissioner Allison Watters as the Floyd County voting delegate to the Association County Commissioners of Georgia Legislative Conference.