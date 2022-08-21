Floyd County Commissioners will be voting Tuesday on a task order from Georgia Power to provide electric service for the runway extension project at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
The extension project is the last project budgeted in the 2013 special purpose local option sales tax package, earmarked for $5.7 million.
The purpose of the project is to create a safer runway for larger planes by extending it past 7,000 feet. County officials have said it will be the second-longest runway in North Georgia, excluding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Bids for the massive project initially came in over budget so the county split it up into three phases to open the work up to more companies, ones that specialize in certain areas.
Over the last year, Bartow Paving of Cartersville has been working on the grading and drainage portion of the project. The next two phases consist of paving and electrical work.
During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners will vote on the task order for an instrument landing system localizer, which will cost $10,595 from the 2013 SPLOST.
In addition, commissioners will be voting to close out the grading and drainage portion of the runway extension project.
Commissioners will also be voting to award a one-year contract to provide inmate commissary services, with four additional one-year contracts, to Hard Time Products.
Under resolutions, commissioners will be voting to transfer properties deemed "unserviceable" to the Rome-Floyd County Land Bank Authority.
During caucus, commissioners will be holding a closed session to discuss property, litigation and personnel matters.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place in the Community Room on the same floor.