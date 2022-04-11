Floyd County Commissioners will be voting Tuesday on the adoption of a photographic speed detection system to be placed outside Armuchee Elementary School.
RedSpeed cameras first went up in local school zones last August, when the Rome Police Department installed them along Veterans Memorial Highway. Now, county police and the Floyd County Board of Education are looking at placing a system right outside Armuchee Elementary on U.S. 27, one of the busiest roads in the county.
The speed limit in that school zone is 45 miles per hour. The speed cameras are supposed to ticket anyone going at least 11 miles over the speed limit, from an hour before school starts to an hour after school releases.
County school board members backed the Redspeed camera project at a meeting in January, although they added their own parameters -- including raising the speed for ticketing to at least 14 mph over the limit.
The initial speeding fine would be $75 after a warning; any subsequent fine would be $125. About 65% of the fines would go to Floyd County police and 35% would go to RedSpeed.
Also, under the consent agenda, commissioners will be voting on increasing the daily rate paid to members of the Floyd County Equalization Board, upon request from the clerk of court's office.
Towards the beginning of the meeting, commissioners will be recognizing employees for their years of service:
10 years of service:
Daniel Comer, Prison
Ryan Davis, Facilities
Brandy Davenport, Facilities
Scott Goldman, Public Works
John Housch, Public Works
Miranda Couey, Sheriff’s Office
Sandy Kunneman, Victim Witness
15 years of service:
Tom Bowen, Communications
Robert League, Public Works
Deborah Bell, Sheriff’s Office
20 years of service:
Lonnie Combs, Prison
Mary Beth Gregoire, District Attorney’s Office
Alisha Burnes, E-911
Kristy Coogler, Magistrate Court
Nathan Blanton, Sheriff’s Office
25 years of service:
Judge Steven Burkhalter, Probate Court
30 years of service:
Davlon Ezell, Superior Court
40 years of service:
Steve Hulsey, Water
During caucus, commissioners will meet in closed session to discuss potential litigation and property acquisition.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m.