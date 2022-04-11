RedSpeed traffic cameras

RedSpeed traffic cameras are already located on Veterans Memorial Highway near Rome High School.

 Doug Walker, File

Floyd County Commissioners will be voting Tuesday on the adoption of a photographic speed detection system to be placed outside Armuchee Elementary School.

RedSpeed cameras first went up in local school zones last August, when the Rome Police Department installed them along Veterans Memorial Highway. Now, county police and the Floyd County Board of Education are looking at placing a system right outside Armuchee Elementary on U.S. 27, one of the busiest roads in the county.

The speed limit in that school zone is 45 miles per hour. The speed cameras are supposed to ticket anyone going at least 11 miles over the speed limit, from an hour before school starts to an hour after school releases.

County school board members backed the Redspeed camera project at a meeting in January, although they added their own parameters -- including raising the speed for ticketing to at least 14 mph over the limit.

The initial speeding fine would be $75 after a warning; any subsequent fine would be $125. About 65% of the fines would go to Floyd County police and 35% would go to RedSpeed.

Also, under the consent agenda, commissioners will be voting on increasing the daily rate paid to members of the Floyd County Equalization Board, upon request from the clerk of court's office.

Towards the beginning of the meeting, commissioners will be recognizing employees for their years of service:

10 years of service:

  • Daniel Comer, Prison
  • Ryan Davis, Facilities
  • Brandy Davenport, Facilities
  • Scott Goldman, Public Works
  • John Housch, Public Works
  • Miranda Couey, Sheriff’s Office
  • Sandy Kunneman, Victim Witness

15 years of service:

  • Tom Bowen, Communications
  • Robert League, Public Works
  • Deborah Bell, Sheriff’s Office

20 years of service:

  • Lonnie Combs, Prison
  • Mary Beth Gregoire, District Attorney’s Office
  • Alisha Burnes, E-911
  • Kristy Coogler, Magistrate Court
  • Nathan Blanton, Sheriff’s Office

25 years of service:

  • Judge Steven Burkhalter, Probate Court

30 years of service:

  • Davlon Ezell, Superior Court

40 years of service:

  • Steve Hulsey, Water

During caucus, commissioners will meet in closed session to discuss potential litigation and property acquisition.

Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription