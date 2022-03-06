Floyd County Commissioners will be voting on a consent order from the Georgia Attorney General's Office concerning the Floyd County Elections Board's role in the 2020 general election that left 2,600 ballots initially uncounted.
An elections investigator with the Secretary of State's office found no "intentional misconduct" regarding the incident.
The ballots, which were found during the process of an audit — and counted in the final certified election results — had been overlooked after a voting machine jammed during the early voting period, Floyd County Attorney Virginia Harman previously said.
Former Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady had failed to present a reconciliation of each of the tallies of votes cast on each scanner. Harman said that if this had been done, the miscount might have been discovered sooner, before the vote was first certified. The full recount including the 2,600 ballots was certified and counted in the final election result.
Harman, and an attorney for Brady, went before the State Elections Board during a 2021 hearing regarding the matter.
The case was then referred to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. As for the elections board's portion of that case, Harman said Floyd County has agreed to pay a $3,000 fine for, essentially, not overseeing Brady's conduct.
If approved by county commissioners, a representative from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office will present it to the State Elections Board, where it will be included in a consent agenda for the board to approve.
During caucus Tuesday, commissioners will also be receiving a presentation on Red Speed Cameras, which the Floyd County School Board of Education has been considering installing near Armuchee Elementary School.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. 4th Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.