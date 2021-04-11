The Floyd County Police Department will be getting a little tactical assistance in the form of a remote controlled robot that can search confined spaces, climb stairs and even open some doors with its extendable rotating claw arm.
The lightweight, portable ICOR Technology mini-CALIBER bomb response robot is designed for use by one person and fits in the trunk of a car.
It’s among the FCPD budget items the Floyd County Commission is poised to approve Tuesday,
The $67,590 robot and five mobile vision in-car camera systems are funded through the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax. The cameras total $35,601.25, just under the $36,000 earmarked in the SPLOST.
As part of their consent agenda, commissioners will also be voting to accept a $150,000 federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas grant.
During caucus, commissioners will hear from the county engineering department and the projects they are working on.
During the regular meeting, commissioners will be recognizing some employees for milestones in their years of service. Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter, who started out with the city of Rome, will mark 15 years with the county.
Other employees to be recognized are:
10 Years of Service
♦ Victoria Helms, P.A.WS.
♦ Robert Evans, County Prison
♦ Share Poe, Sheriff’s Office
♦ Joshua Ward, County Police
15 Years of Service
♦ Michael McDonald, County Prison
♦ Brock Coogler, Parks & Recreation
♦ Karen Ellis, Superior Court
♦ Jeff Black, Sheriff’s Office
♦ Nicholas Deaton, Sheriff’s Office
20 Years of Service
♦ Lynn Davis, Tax Assessor’s Office
♦ James Womack, Sheriff’s Office
♦ Scott Knight, Sheriff’s Office
♦ William Montgomery, Public Works
♦ Marcus Roberts, County Police
25 Years of Service
♦ Jill Robinson, Tax Commissioner’s Office
The county commission will also be issuing proclamations for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Crime Victims’ Week
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Floyd Room of the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune St. The regular meeting will take place in the ballroom at 6 p.m.