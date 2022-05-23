Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord (from left) and County Commissioners Wright Bagby, Rhonda Wallace, Larry Maxey, Allison Watters and Scotty Hancock pose for their 2020 portrait in the Community Room of the County Administration Building where the board meets.
Floyd County Commissioners will be receiving an update on county tax assessments during caucus on Tuesday.
Tax assessment is determining the value of a property and calculating the property tax. Property taxes make up the largest amount of revenue the county uses to budget and run services.
Commissioners will also be going into closed session to discuss personnel, litigation and property acquisition.
Later on during the meeting, commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on a proposed event venue outside of Cave Spring.
The parcel sits on Davis Road off U.S. 411. The applicant is requesting the parcel be rezoned from Suburban Residential to Agricultural Residential, as well as a special use permit to be licensed as an event venue.
Owner Alan Reeves said they’ve already used the space for festivals and events, such as the annual Cave Spring motorcycle rally.
Commissioners also will be voting on a $215,600 contract with Midian Roofing for a roof replacement at the Floyd County Prison. The project had been budgeted in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package for $400,000, but the county cut down the cost by providing inmate labor for the project.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place in the Community Room at 6 p.m.