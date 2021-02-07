Rome-Floyd Fire Department Chief Troy Brock will update Floyd County commissioners during caucus as part of a continuing series of updates and plans for the year from department heads.
During the Tuesday meeting, commissioners will vote on a contract with Norfolk Southern Railway Company for an easement underneath one of the railroad trestles. This is part of the Redmond Trail construction, which the county hopes to get started sometime in early summer and finished in late fall.
Under the contract, the county would pay $1,000 for a lease with the company
The county will also be voting on an inmate labor contract with the city to begin inmate detail with Walker Mountain landfill for $58,625.
The consent agenda includes an approval for a contract with Municode for a new website design and host for $40,000.
A new website design has been a big topic in the county for well over a year. During the Joint Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, County Clerk Erin Elrod said the plan is to keep the “romefloyd.com” URL as a landing page to redirect the user to either the city or county websites, depending on what they need.
Commissioners will also recognize the Floyd County Police Officer of the Year and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain David Thornton for his hard work with local law enforcement.
Caucus will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Floyd Room, while the actual meeting will take place in the Ballroom at the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune St.