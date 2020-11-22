Floyd County Commissioners will be hearing from Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio on the coronavirus pandemic during their premeeting caucus on Tuesday.
County Attorney Virginia Harman will also be giving a report on the 2020 election to commissioners during caucus.
Commissioners will have the first reading of the fiscal year budget for 2021. The public hearing and final vote will take place at their Dec. 8 meeting.
Prior to caucus and the regular meeting Tuesday, the Commission will hold a planning session for the budget beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Floyd Room of the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St.
Caucus follows at 4:30 p.m. and the regular meeting, at 6p.m., will move to the Forum Ballroom. Everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
Public hearings and final votes for two Unified Land Development Code amendments will also take place during the meeting.
Under the proposed special event venue amendment, facilities must have a minimum lot size of 10 acres. Site plans must be submitted to the planning office and no activities, including parking, are permitted within 50 feet of any property line.
All outdoor activities must cease by 11 p.m., according to the latest proposal.
For those looking to start a hobby farm, up to four grazing animals — such as goats, cows and horses — would be permitted in suburban residential areas, provided the lot is at least 5 acres with an additional 2 acres per animal.
Toward the end of the meeting, commissioners will vote on Floyd County TAD policies, guidelines and review.
Commissioners are also set to vote on a proposed 2% increase to the county pay plan.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the Floyd County, GA Government Facebook page.