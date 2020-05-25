Floyd County Commissioners are slated to meet Tuesday via Zoom at 6 p.m.
The virtual meeting will be live streamed on the county government’s Facebook page, Floyd County, GA — Government.
Public hearings are scheduled for two proposed land-use actions.
Anthony Griffin is seeking suburban residential zoning for three lots on Fosters Mill Road in Cave Spring. The property is currently zoned for heavy commercial use.
The second item is a change to the Unified Land Development Code regarding where wineries may be located. Planning Director Artagus Newell called it "a housekeeping amendment," saying it corrects an error in the document rather than changes the allowed locations.
Both items are recommended for approval by the planning commission and planning staff.
Commissioners also are expected to sign off on the purchase of a $22,004 Ford 150 truck and a $31,875 Ford transit van for the Public Works Department and seven water heaters and mixing valves for the Floyd County Prison at $34,945.
All three items are funded through the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax and are under the budgeted cost.