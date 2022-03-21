County Commissioners will decide on Tuesday whether to accept a recommendation from the Floyd County Elections Board to hire James Stephens to fill the vacant elections supervisor position.
Stephens currently serves as the Euharlee city manager. He has previously worked in various government and private organizations in an accounting capacity and is also an adjunct professor at Northwest Georgia Technical College teaching accounting.
He’s also worked for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the City of Cedartown. Stephens has very limited experience in running elections but would be required to get state certified within six months.
In addition, commissioners will also be voting on a $23,000 contract with Dominion Voting for logistics and analysis support, advanced voting support and election week support.
County Manager Jamie McCord will also be giving the county's annual report for 2021 at the meeting, going over the various accomplishments and projects the county has tackled over the last year.
Under new business, commissioners will be considering a request to buy 12 vehicle laptops from Law & Order Technologies for $52,509, with 10 going to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and two going to the Floyd County Police Department.
Five laptops were budgeted in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax, five were budgeted in the sheriff's equipment funds and two were budgeted with police grant funds.
During caucus, County Clerk Erin Elrod will give commissioners an update on the various department training programs currently underway.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.