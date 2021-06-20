Floyd County Commissioners will hold public hearings and vote on amendments to the Unified Land Development Code and animal control ordinance Tuesday night.
The commission also is expected to approve a number of capital purchase items that have been on hold for several years.
The proposed animal control amendments would ban unattended outdoor tethering, require pet owners to pay for the care of their animals that have been impounded and more specifically defines “adequate shelter” for animals.
Among the proposed ULDC amendments is permission to put accessory units, garage apartments or detached “in-law” type dwellings on lots smaller than 20,000 square feet.
Another amendment would encourage cluster home development on smaller lots by eliminating a section that requires parking within 50 feet of the front door of each unit.
The commission is also expected to approve the purchase of a truck mounted street sweeper for the Public Works Department.
Chair Wright Bagby said the sweeper would be used at the airport to keep the runways clear of debris. It also would be able to respond to situations across the county, like the wood chip debris that frequently piles up on Alabama Highway near the entrance to the International Paper plant. The equipment will cost $241,665.
Finance Director Susie Gass will also get a new title Tuesday night. With the retirement of Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter, Gass will take on the title of comptroller, which basically puts her second in charge to County Manager Jamie McCord. The move, according to Bagby, is an administrative shuffle which will allow Gass to sign checks, if necessary, in McCord’s absence.
The commission will caucus at 4 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.