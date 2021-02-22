Five community leaders will be honored at the Floyd County Commission meeting Tuesday evening in honor of Black History Month.
Among the recipients will be posthumously given, former Rome-Floyd Fire Department battalion chief Danny Lee, passed away last year. Other recipients include Rev. Terrell Shields, Bishop Norris K. Allen, Sara Dahlice Malone and Paula Jasper.
During caucus, commissioners will hear from County Clerk Erin Elrod on how her department has been doing over the past year.
Commissioners will also be voting on the purchase of a new K9 for the Floyd County Police Department, as well as the training for both the animal and the officer for $18,200. A private citizen donated $21,000 the department back in January and that has since been put aside for a new K9 unit.
The public hearings for three special use permit items are also on the agenda.
The Sweet Cocoon wishes to develop a 19-acre lot at 45 Ellis Road, which would serve as a retreat for “disabled and seriously ill children and their families.”
The application includes a conceptual site plan that indicates the property will be used for overnight lodging, daytime recreational activities and recreational facilities built for handicapped access.
Planning commission and department staff both recommend approval.
Another special event venue is also up for a vote, but planning commission recommended denial on a six to two vote.
The lot, which is about 12 acres, does fit the requirements of having at least 10 acres and a 50 foot setback, but the proximity to other properties zoned suburban residential, as well as several code violations on the property, made planning commission members hesitate to recommend approval.
The final public hearing will be for miniature warehouses off Calhoun Highway. This application was also recommended for denial after planning staff and the commission determined that the property didn't have adequate fencing, landscaping or lighting.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Floyd Room of the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune Street. The regular meeting will take place in the ballroom at 6 p.m.