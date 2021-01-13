The county is starting to look at the use of some of their own facilities to use for vaccine distribution clinics.
Commissioner Scotty Hancock pointed out that big batches of vaccines will be coming to the county within the next month and they need to find a better place to distribute the vaccine.
The Public Health Department building doesn't have as much parking as they would need and the hospitals are currently flooded.
"We need to do our part in helping the Department of Public Health as much as we can," Hancock said to County Manager Jamie McCord.
They mentioned using the Forum River Center, but both agreed that the best location for distribution would be State Mutual Stadium since it's large, easy to access and has plenty of parking.
County Clerk Erin Elrod pointed out that it'd be easy to use as a drive-thru vaccine clinic as well.
McCord said he'll contact Braves manager David Cross to see if the stadium would be available before the season starts in April.
Similarly, WSB-TV reported Fulton County Board of Health will be using the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for vaccine distribution.
DPH Public Information Officer Logan Boss said they haven't made any concrete plans as to where they'll set up the vaccine clinic. They're working with Harbin Clinic, Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center to get the vaccine out as efficiently and quickly as possible.
Mirroring the county school system, the Floyd County Commission has extended emergency sick leave days for their employees through April 1.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act included 10 extra days for employees who tested positive or were exposed to the virus. This extra paid leave expired on Dec. 31, 2020.
However, since the start of the new year, the county has had numerous employees call out for quarantines. After hearing about the school system extending the covid leave for their employees, McCord felt that they should do the same for theirs.
After adding it to the agenda during caucus on Tuesday, Floyd County Commissioners voted to reinstate the extra 10-day sick leave for their employees through April 1, a full year after the CARES Act paid leave started. The extension also retroactively applies to Jan. 1.
Similar to the extension passed by both the city and county schools, it will only apply to those who haven't fully used their 10 days and allow them to use the remaining days provided by the CARES Act.