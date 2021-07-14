The Floyd County Commission will vote on whether to roll back the 2021 property tax rate or keep it as is toward the end of the month.
The board has advertised that it will keep the 2020 rate, but at its Tuesday caucus members discussed the possibility of lowering it. State law allows a decrease from the advertised rate.
Currently, the millage rate stands at 9.880 mills for maintenance and operations. However, property values have risen and it’s expected to bring in just over $2 million more this year.
If the board chooses to keep the millage rate as is, it’s considered a tax increase of .405 mills. Under state law, three public hearings must be held before the rate can be set.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $33 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $125,000 is approximately $24.
Last year, commissioners raised the millage rate rate by 0.4 mills to help offset the cost of raises in the payment plan for law enforcement.
County Manager Jamie McCord has offered two scenarios for the board to consider if they plan to lower the 2021 millage rate.
The first would roll back 75% of the rise in property values. It would lower the millage rate by 0.304 mills and bring in about $30,912,931 to the county, based on a projected 98% collection rate.
The other would roll back 50% of the increase. It would lower the property tax rate by 0.202 mills and bring in $31,242,204.
The decision is up to the county commissioners, who may choose to do something in between or not change it all.
Chair Wright Bagby said that it's a good position to be in, but they can't know if they'll collect around 98% of the property taxes owed in the coming year.
"That hasn't always been the case. It wasn't that long ago we collected 93%," McCord said. "I would like to see around 75% of rollback because we have several payment plans being discussed as well as health insurance claims."
The county commission will hold their final public hearings on July 27 at 8 a.m. and before the 6 p.m. meeting in the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave.