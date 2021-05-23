The Floyd County Commission will be voting on awarding a construction contract the lowest bidder for the Redmond Trail project.
Back in late March, Marietta-based Lewallen Construction Company bid $838,153 -- over $300,000 more than the initial budget.
After talking with the Georgia Department of Transportation, and moving some money around, the county was able to increase the budget to cover the low bid.
The project will extend the trail from the end of the Oostanaula River levee across Little Dry Creek to the new Mount Berry trailhead.
Commissioners are also expected to sign off on the transfer of 10 properties to the Rome-Floyd County Land Bank Authority. The authority is charged with assembling abandoned or condemned parcels for sale to buyers who will redevelop them and get them back on the tax rolls.
Three public hearings are also on the agenda for commissioners.
The first is for an application for a special use permit for a solar farm at 2767 Calhoun Road. The land is mostly agricultural and the permit is recommended for approval by the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission.
The second is for a request to rezone a property at Turners Bend Road from Suburban Residential to Heavy Industrial use. Georgia Pacific wishes to use the area as a wet deck to dry out timber. The planning commission recommends approval.
The third public hearing is for a special use permit for a residential cluster at 1595 Old Summerville Road. Walt Busby wishes to use the property to build several single family homes close together. The planning commission also recommends approval on the condition that the applicant receives approval from the Fire Marshal's Office.
Under the consent agenda, commissioners are expected to approve a grant from GDOT to build a new fence on the northern perimeter of Richard B. Russell Airport.
During caucus, commissioners will be receiving an update on the Parks and Recreation Department from Director Todd Wofford.
Caucus begins at 4 p.m. in the Floyd Room at the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune St. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the ballroom.