Floyd County commissioners will be voting on four items concerning three 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax projects.
Under item four on the agenda, commissioners are expected to approve a change order with Carroll Daniel Construction for over $1 million for the construction of the mental health wing of the jail.
The agenda also includes an agreement between the county and Brooks Building Group for remaining stadium renovations and to start on the terrace part of the project.
Commissioners will be receiving a 2020 Census update during the pre-meeting caucus as well.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the caucus room of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.
Both meetings are open to the public but seating is limited.
Board of elections calls for meeting to discuss planning
Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady called for a Board of Elections meeting on Friday for “planning purposes.”
The meeting will take place on Tuesday at noon in the Community Room of the county administration building. Brady said the public comment and input portion will be limited.
Alcohol Control Commission to meet Monday
The ACC will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall to discuss a request to issue a new beer, wine and liquor pouring license at Legends Café Bar & Grill, 2214 Shorter Ave., to Michael Dean. They will also consider new beer package licenses at Pop’s Food Mart, located at 1437 N. Broad St. and Speedy Mart, 1705 Shorter Ave.
The commission will also consider an entertainment request for wrestling at El Patron at 1802 Redmond Circle.
Floyd County School Board meeting
The Floyd County School Board will meet at 600 Riverside Parkway at 5 p.m. for the pre-meeting caucus and the official meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On the agenda is a facilities update on the construction of Pepperell Middle School and approval of the final July and preliminary 2020 financial reports as well as a Fiscal Year 2022 capital outlay project.
Going under first reading at the school board will be policies concerning the sexual harassment of students and employees as well as policies concerning equal education opportunities and equal opportunity employment.