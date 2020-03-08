At Tuesday's Floyd County Commission meeting, Chair Scotty Hancock is expected to sign off on a $5,000 donation For Census marketing.
According to the 2020 Census website, invitations and notices for the 2020 Census will be sent to homes throughout March, encouraging people to complete the census.
April 1 is the official Census day, where people can complete the census one of three ways: online, by mail or by phone.
The census affects federal funding and taxes for the area, including public safety, schools and hospitals.
During caucus, commissioners will be updated on the Intergovernmental Agency on Homelessness and discuss the state of poverty in Floyd County.
The first reading for a Special Use Permit for mini warehouse storage units will go before commissioners. The proposed units would be at 4376 and 4400 Martha Berry Highway, between the Hi-Tech Fuel and Marathon Gas service stations.
The planning commission approved the request at its Thursday meeting last week.
On the consent agenda, commissioners are expected to sign off on a grant agreement between the Georgia County Internship Program and the Office of Public Defender.
Toward the end of the meeting, commissioners will vote on the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer for Public Works from Prater Ford. The cost totals out to over $27,000.
The Tuesday session starts with the caucus at 4 p.m. in Suite 204 of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Suite 206. Both meetings are open to the public.