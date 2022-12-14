Floyd County Commissioners voted to adopt an ordinance allowing Sunday alcohol sales in Floyd County to begin at 11:30 a.m., matching the City of Rome's ordinance, and was approved by county residents in a referendum in November.
The commissioners also recognized Floyd County Juvenile Court Chief Judge Greg Price, for his 40 years of service to the juvenile court as a prosecutor and judge.
"So many people here have worked to make the juvenile court a success," said Judge Price. "Everyone in the community deserves recognition for the effort, the DA's office, law enforcement and this commission."
The commission also recognized outgoing Floyd County Elections Commissioner Pete McDonald. McDonald stepped into the job after a new elections supervisor declined the position the day before he was supposed to start.
"If you were to write a book about community service," said Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby, "you would start by interviewing Pete McDonald."
The commission also filled multiple positions via appointments to a number of boards. Dr. Barbara Cothran, Kelli Gonzalez and Amy Mendes to the Department of Family and Children's Services Board. Dr. Daniel Nepp to the Board of Health, Bob Henderson to the Board of Assessors and Brandi Townsend to the Rome Floyd Planning Commission.
There were also a number of items in the consent agenda, including four positions re-classified to higher pay grades. There were also two request for 12" and 8" ductile iron pipe which the Water Department needs for various projects, total costs are approximately $316,000.
Commissioners also approved a new Road Tec paving machine for $399,684, and $512,132 for solid waste equipment and award a contract to Rhino Waste Services, which will save the county $143,104 annually.