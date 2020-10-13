The Floyd County Commission approved a $54,924 grant Tuesday for the county elections office to use for operational and planning purposes.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the Center for Civic Life and Tech grant might be used to purchase more ballot drop-boxes to place around the county.
Right now, there are on two drop-boxes available for voters to drop off their ballots for the Nov. 3 election and both are in Rome: one in front of the elections office at 12 E. Fourth Ave. and one outside the Rome-Floyd County Library at 205 Riverside Parkway.
The use of the grant will be discussed at the next Floyd County Board of Elections meeting. It’s scheduled for Thursday at noon in the Berry Shorter Room of the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St.
Commissioners also approved the replacement of the Mobile Vision server for the Floyd County Police Department. The server is used to store all of the videos and images from the vehicle cameras and the officers’ body cameras.
This will be funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax, which includes an earmark for public safety technology upgrades budgeted for $415,170. The server itself was originally budgeted for about $90,000, but the actual cost came in under budget at $55,298.
The commission approved another 2017 SPLOST purchase from the set-aside for paving, infrastructure and bridges — in the form of a Gradall for the Public Works department. McCord said the machine is used for excavation and paving purposes.
This purchase is within budget at $160,000 out of the $4.5 million SPLOST earmark.