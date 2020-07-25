The city and county commissions both meet early next week and will discuss a number of items including raises for first responders and a winery application.
The city commission will meet on Monday and discuss a number of items including a discussion of approving a proposed increase for Rome police and firefighters.
There will also be the third and final public hearing to approve the millage rate for Rome residents as well as a zoning change at 5 Locust Street and 1301 Martha Berry Blvd. and the request for a special use permit to keep backyard chickens for the resident of at 300 Pheasant Run.
A public hearing and vote on a winery application will take place at the Floyd County Commission’s Tuesday meeting.
The application calls for a rezoning of the 58-acre lot from suburban residential to agricultural residential. Applicant and owner Billy Newby also requests a special use permit to allow a winery on the property.
The planning commission recommends approval upon the condition that Newby builds a vegetative buffer along the easement going into the property to protect neighbors.
Commissioners will also be voting on an application for Storage One Inc. to rezone 10 acres behind Armuchee Self-Storage at 4753 Martha Berry Highway. The company, which specializes in miniature warehouses, wants to rezone 10 of its 53 vacant acres to the west of Stonegable Drive from suburban residential to heavy commercial. The lot would then be used to build additional warehouse units. While the planning staff recommended approval, the planning commission recommended denial with a five to one vote.
Those wishing to participate in the public hearings for either applications can sign up before the meeting.
Commissioners will also be recognizing county employees with years of service awards at the beginning of the meeting.
The request for Alan Bell Architects to provide architectural services for the Public Works Administration building will go before commissioners during the new business part of the meeting. The job was original budgeted for $100,000, but the approval is set at $105,000.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. The board meets in the County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are open to the public, but seating is limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Attendees must wear a mask.