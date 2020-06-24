Floyd County Commissioners announced the resignation of County Attorney Wade Hoyt III and appointed an interim legal officer.
County Manager Jamie McCord said Hoyt resigned for personal reasons and that he served the county well during his time there. Virginia Harman of McCrae, Smith and Peek will serve as interim county attorney for the time being.
McCord said they've used the law firm in the past to hire county attorneys, before Hoyt came on board.
Commissioners also approved on Tuesday the rezoning request for a convenience store on Kingston Highway. Arif Virani sought community commercial zoning for the lot, which had been carrying a suburban-residential designation. Virani caught the zoning error when applying for an alcohol license for the store.
The board also approved a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security -- CARES -- Act funds for the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
The county manager explained that the $69,000 award will help offset revenue losses the airport experienced during the pandemic.
Commissioners also approved the reroofing of the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes by Midian Roofing Inc. This 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax project is budgeted for $66,055. The SPLOST project had not been originally scheduled for this year but the board agreed to a request to move up the timeline.
At the end of the meeting, Commission Chair Scotty Hancock took a moment to thank County Police Chief Mark Wallace for his service to the community and his leadership in the department.
"We appreciate all you do with law enforcement during this difficult time," Hancock said. "Thank you for your professionalism."